Director Mani Ratnam hospitalised in Chennai

Chennai: Noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam was admitted to a private hospital here, on Tuesday, reportedly over symptoms of fever.

The corporate hospital where he has been admitted has not officially responded yet. Sources said the ace director was taken to the hospital with symptoms of fever today and he underwent a checkup. While earlier reports stated that there was a possibility of a COVID-19 infection, sources added that the filmmaker has tested negative for COVID-19 and that he is likely to be discharged today.

Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the cast of the much-anticipated period drama includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu and Prakash Raj. It is reportedly one of the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country. The technical crew includes AR Rahman as the music composer, Ravi Varman as the cinematographer, national award winning art director Thotta Tharani handling the production design and Sreekar Prasad as the editor. Prior to Ponniyin Selvan I, Mani Ratnam had co-created the Netflix anthology Navarasa, which opened to a mixed response from audiences and critics alike.