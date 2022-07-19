Extreme heatwave in the UK, with temperatures likely to hit 42C

On Tuesday, July 19, the UK is anticipated to see its hottest day on record, with highs as high as 42C. (107.6 F). A high of 38.1 C was recorded in Suffolk on Monday, July 18, just shy of the UK record of 38.7 set in 2019. The Met office has issued a red excessive heat warning for most of central, northern, and south-east England. At least four persons are believed to have died while trying to cool themselves in lakes and rivers. Network Rail has issued a “do not travel” caution for Tuesday for services travelling within the “red zone” of the Met Office’s weather warning, according to the BBC.

There have also been alerts regarding pressure and ambulance services because Tuesday afternoon is predicted to be the time when the temperature reaches its peak. A surge of 300 calls was reported by ambulance services at 23:00 on Monday. There were 6,600 calls overall. The Director of 999 operations, Brian Jordan, expressed his satisfaction that fewer calls than the projected 8,000 calls were received.

British Health Secretary Steve Barclay announced that more people have been hired to attend the calls and that extra money had been made available for the ambulance and 111 services following the government’s recent Cobra meeting.

The majority of schools remained open in spite of frequent warnings to the contrary. Water providers in Southern and Eastern England have issued alerts that increased demand is resulting in low pressure or even supply outages in certain houses. Farmers have warned that climate change-related water shortages will be impossible for the nation to manage.

The general public has been warned to exercise caution when cooling off in the lake after a string of fatalities. According to the Metropolitan Police, a 14-year-old child went missing and is apparently believed to have drowned. A similar incident occurred in Maidenhead, Berkshire, when a 16-year-old teenager drowned on Saturday night while swimming in Salford Quays. Another case was reported of a 13-year-old boy who went missing in the River Tyne in Northumberland on Sunday.

Heatwaves have become more common and more intense as a result of climate change brought on by humans.

Since the start of the industrial period, the earth has already warmed by about 1.1C. Until global governments dramatically reduce pollution, temperatures will continue to climb.