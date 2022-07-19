Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market. The firm crude oil prices and strengthening of the US dollar weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 80 against the American dollar. During trading, it then reached at an all-time low of 80.05, registering a fall of 7 paise from the last close.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.12% higher at 107.49. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the Indian share market as they purchased shares worth Rs 156.08 crore.