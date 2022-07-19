Fujifilm launches new mirror less digital camera in India

Mumbai: Leading imaging technologies and optical devices brand, Fujufilm has launched its new mirror less digital camera named Fujifilm X-H2S in India. The new camera is priced at Rs. 2,39,999. It will be available from 23 July 2022 from the official website of Fujifilm X India, authorised retailers, and e-Commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart etc.

Also Read: New electric bicycle named ENGWE X26 E launched : Features and price

The new camera features an evolved auto focus (AF) system capable of shooting up to 40 frames per second. It offers a newly-developed subject-recognition AF technology. The camera can record 6.2K/30P and 4K/120P video as well. It also includes a new slot for a CFexpressTM Type B card and an optional file transmitter.