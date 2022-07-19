HP launches new laptops in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: US based technology giant, HP launched two new laptops in India- HP Pavilion Plus, Pavilion x360. HP Pavilion Plus 14-inch laptop has been priced at Rs. 78,999 and is available to purchase in Natural Silver and Warm Gold colours. The HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is priced at Rs. 76,999 and is available to buy in Pale Rose Gold, Natural Silver and Space Blue colours.

HP Pavilion Plus specifications: The new laptop is powered by 12th-generation Intel U series processors along with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics. It runs Windows 11. It claims to deliver up to 9 hours of battery life with HP command centre, performance mode, balanced mode, and power saver mode. The laptop comes with a pre-installed HP Palette and a 5-megapixel camera with HP Presence technology, including AI Noise Removal.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 165 trains: Know how to check full list

HP Pavilion x360 specifications: The HP Pavilion x360 laptop features a 14-inch display. The laptop is powered by 12th-generation Intel U series processors along with up to Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It runs Windows 11.The new laptop claims to deliver up to 8 hours of battery life. It features a pre-installed HP Palette and a 5-megapixel camera with HP Presence technology, including AI Noise Removal.