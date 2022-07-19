Indian Railways announces unreserved special train between these cities

New Delhi: The North Eastern Railway Zone has decided to operate an unreserved special train between Gorakhpur and Siwan. The decision was taken after considering the convenience of railway passengers.

Train no. 05036/05035 Gorakhpur-Siwan-Gorakhpur Unreserved Express special train will be operated from August 6 till further notice. Train No. 05036 Gorakhpur-Siwan Unreserved Special will leave Gorakhpur at 5:30 am every day from August 6 till further notice. The train will reach Siwan at 10:20 am.

Also Read: Opposition’s Vice-President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

Train No. 05035 Siwan-Gorakhpur Unreserved Special Train will leave Siwan at 5:45 pm every day from August 6 till further notice. The train will reach Gorakhpur at 10:10 pm. This train consist of 12 second-class coaches and 2 SLR coaches.