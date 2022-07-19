Indian Railways changes terminal station of this train

New Delhi: The North Eastern Railway Zone has decided to change the terminal station a train. The authority has changed the terminal of the Varanasi-Lucknow-Varanasi Intercity Express. The national transporter urged all passengers to take notice of this change before planning their travel.

Train no. 14219/14220 Varanasi-Lucknow-Varanasi Intercity Express will operate from Banaras instead of the Varanasi Junction. Due to the change of terminal, the number of this train has been changed as follows:-

Train number 14219 Varanasi-Lucknow Intercity Express is being operated as 15107 Banaras-Lucknow Intercity Express from the converted terminal Banaras in place of Varanasi with effect from August 15.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 165 trains: Know how to check full list

Train no. 14220 Lucknow-Varanasi Intercity Express will terminate its journey at Banaras instead of Varanasi from August 15. This train will be run as changed number 15108 Lucknow-Banaras Intercity Express.