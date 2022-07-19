ISSF World Cup: India’s Mairaj Ahmad Khan creates new history

Changwon: In shooting, India’s Mairaj Ahmad Khan wroter a new history at the ISSF World Cup in Changwon, South Korea. The two- time Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan won a gold medal in the men’s skeet event in the World Cup. He is the first Indian shooter to win a gold medal in the event.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan recorded 37 hits out of a possible 40 in the final to win gold. South Korea’s Minsu Kim struck 36 for silver while Ben Llewellin of Great Britain won bronze with 26 hits.

India also won a bronze in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event. Anjum Moudgil, who won individual silver, combined with Sift Kaur Samra and Ashi Chouksey to win the bronze medal.

India is at present the top of the points table with 5 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze medals.