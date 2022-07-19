Kerala senior Kabaddi player electrocuted to death in Palakkad

Palakkad: Philip Alwin Prince, a state senior team Kabaddi player, who tried to pluck coconut using a bamboo made stick was electrocuted at Attapallamm, near Walayar on Monday afternoon. The 27-year old Prince hailing from Eruthempathy succumbed while he was at relative’s place.

As per police statement, the stick he used to pluck the coconut came in touch with the 64 kv transmission line going from Kanjikode substation to Malabar Cements. The man was thrown away due to the high-power electricity transmission. Though fire and safety personnel rushed him to the hospital, he died.

Prince is the son of Japamala and Congress ward member Lasar. His sister is Lency. The dead body has been kept at mortuary of district hospital and funeral will happen on Tuesday 12 PM at St. Peter’s Church, Eruthempathy.