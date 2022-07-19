Mahzooz Draw: 63 lucky participants wins 100,000 UAE dirham

Dubai: 63 lucky participants won 1000,000 UAE dirhams at the 85th weekly draw of Mahzooz. They will get 15,265 UAE dirhams each. They matched 4 out of 5 winning numbers.

3 participants shared Dh300,000 equally among them. The winners are Sharon from the Philippines, Ramamurthy from India and John from England. The winning raffle numbers were 16814983, 16835112, 16757130 respectively.

1,874 participants won 350 UAE dirhams by matching three of five winning numbers. 1,941 winners won prizes in the the 85th weekly draw. The total prize money won was Dh1,955,900.

Mahzooz also announced ‘Golden Summer Draw’. All participants took part in the Mahzooz weekly draws during the month of July will get a chance to win 1 kilogram of gold at the last draw in July.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.