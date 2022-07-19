New electric bicycle named ENGWE X26 E launched : Features and price

Mumbai: ENGWE X26 electric bicycle has launched in the US. The new electric bicycle is launched via the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. It is priced at $2,699 (roughly Rs. 2,15,900). The e-bicycle is only available for shipping to the US, UK, and the European Union.

The electric motor of the bicycle produces 1,000W of peak power and 750W of sustained power. It offers a top speed of 31 miles per hour (roughly 50km per hour). The e-bicycle also features a maximum range of 57.7 miles (roughly 93km) on a single charge. The all-terrain e-bicycle gets a triple suspension system and 26×4-inch fat tyres. The battery can charge in up to 7 hours. The bicycle can accelerate to speed of up to 50km per hour in 46 seconds.

There are three riding modes — Pedal, Pure Electric, and Hybrid. It features hydraulic disc brakes, a large LCD display mounted on the handle bar, and an aluminium frame.