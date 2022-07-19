Sanjay Pandey, former top cop in Mumbai, arrested by ED in NSE phone-tapping case.

Sanjay Pandey, a former senior officer in Mumbai, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday in Delhi in connection with a money laundering case involving the alleged illegal spying on National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees, according to sources.

According to officials, Pandey was questioned in the same case earlier that day. After being questioned for a full day on Tuesday, Sanjay Pandey was taken into custody. The former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has been questioned by the federal investigation team twice in a row.

The former police officer was asked questions about the business and activities of a company he founded for an NSE security audit. According to officials, his statements were recorded in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to sources speaking to India Today, Sanjay Pandey was difficult throughout the interrogation, therefore the investigators decided to have him arrested.

For their alleged involvement in snooping on particular NSE employees, Sanjay Pandey, former NSE chiefs Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramakrishna, and others, the ED has filed a complaint and launched an investigation.