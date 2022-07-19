Setback to expats: Gulf country to ban hiring expats in more than 200 professions

Muscat: Giving a setback to expats, a Gulf country has decided to nationalize more job sectors. The Labour Ministry in Oman has decided this. The ministry has issued a Ministerial decision on banning expats from practising in more than 200 designations in the country.

The Ministerial Decision No. 235/2022 for regulating the practice of some professions was announced by His Excellency Dr. Mahad bin Said Ba’owain, Minister of Labour.

As per the decision, expats are banned from practising 207 designations, including:

1- Human Resources Director

2- Recruitment Director

3- Personnel Director

4- Public Relations Director

5- Filling Station Director

6- Deputy Director General

7- Deputy Director

8-Training Supervisor

9-Assistant General Director

10-Legal Clerk

11- Store Supervisor

12- HR Technician

13- Systems Analysis Technician

14-Customs Clerk

15- Flight Operations Inspector