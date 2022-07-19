Setback to expats: Gulf country to ban hiring expats in more than 200 professions

Muscat: Giving a setback to expats, a Gulf country has decided to nationalize more job sectors. The Labour Ministry in Oman has decided this. The ministry has issued a Ministerial decision on banning expats from practising in more than 200 designations in the country.
The Ministerial Decision No. 235/2022 for regulating the practice of some professions was announced by His Excellency Dr. Mahad bin Said Ba’owain, Minister of Labour.
Also Read: Fujifilm launches new mirror less digital camera in India
As per the decision, expats are banned from practising 207 designations, including:
1- Human Resources Director
2- Recruitment Director
3- Personnel Director
4- Public Relations Director
5- Filling Station Director
6- Deputy Director General
7- Deputy Director
8-Training Supervisor
9-Assistant General Director
10-Legal Clerk
11- Store Supervisor
12- HR Technician
13- Systems Analysis Technician
14-Customs Clerk
15- Flight Operations Inspector
Post Your Comments