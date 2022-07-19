Sparrow spotted in Kochi bound Air India Express flight cockpit; DGCA orders probe

Nedumbassery: A sparrow was spotted in the cockpit of an Air India Express flight while flying at a height of 37,000 feet. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a probe over the incident.

The sparrow was first found during a security check in the cockpit when the flight was about to return from Bahrain to Kochi. Though a staff attempted to catch it, he could not. Later, he opened the windows of the flight deck for the bird to fly out. The staff checked the cockpit again after 10 minutes, but could not find the sparrow.

The bird emerged unexpectedly near the glass compartment again when the aircraft was flying to Kochi. It was caught only when the aircraft landed in Kochi. DGCA has demanded the airlines company to submit a report immediately in view of the security lapses.