Suniel Shetty’s relief extended by Bombay HC

In a previous order, the Bombay High Court extended actor Suniel Shetty’s relief in relation to a case that had been brought against him. The court had earlier urged the lower court to postpone the matter till the Bombay High Court’s decision on Shetty’s petition was made.

Shetty and other people were charged in 2021 before the Esplanade Metropolitan Magistrate court by the Mumbai police’s crime section. The Indian Penal Code sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage in excess of Rs. 50,000), 448 (house trespassing), 201 (destruction of evidence), and 114 (abettor present while offence is committed) are the subjects of the allegations brought against Shetty and the other accused.

This occurred in a 2013 case involving a home in South Mumbai. The crime branch in Mumbai received the case after it had first been reported to the VP Road police station in Mumbai.

The complainant claims that after investing a substantial amount of money remodeling the building, he had a lease and was operating a restaurant in Girgaum. But in 2013, Shetty and his team allegedly kicked them out despite having a legal contract in place and started using the space for their own business, causing him to incur massive loss.