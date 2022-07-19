Three arrested by CBI for trafficking in illicit wildlife material, tiger, leopard claws are found.

Three men were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with 26 tiger and leopard claws after the CBI busted a wildlife trade ring. Three accused and unknown third persons are the subject of a case. A network of interstate gangs was allegedly involved in the illegal trafficking in wildlife products.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau official and the CBI conducted searches in Delhi and found 19 numbers of leopard/tiger claws on the accused.

Additional searches were carried out at a few locations in Jaipur, and as a result, seven different tiger/leopard claws were found. The arrested accused were taken before a Delhi court with authority and remanded there.

Pinter Patel, a Jaipur native, Ashok Parekh, a Jaipur resident, and Paramjeet Singh are the names of the arrested accused.