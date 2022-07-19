Veteran singer, ghazal maestro Bhupinder Singh passes away

Mumbai: Veteran playback singer, ghazal maestro and musician Bhupinder Singh, who sang scores of Bollywood numbers in his heavy bass voice, passed away in Mumbai on Monday evening. According to Bhupinder Singh’s wife and singer Mitali Singh, the singer passed away due to a heart attack.

Bhupinder Singh, best known for his songs such as ‘Do Deewane Shaher Mein’ and ‘Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga was suffering from several health complications, including urinary issues since some time, Mitali said. The last rites of the 82-year-old singer will be performed around 11 p.m. at the Oshiwara Crematorium.

Born in Amritsar and starting his career with All India Radio in the 1950s, Singh is remembered for his memorable songs in films like ‘Mausam’, ‘Satte Pe Satta’, ‘Ahista Ahista’, ‘Dooriyan’, ‘Haqeeqat’, and many more. Over decades-long career, Bhupinder Singh enthralled the audience with his evergreen songs like ‘Hoke Majboor Mujhe, Usne Bulaya Hoga’, ‘Dil Dhoondhta Hai’, ‘Duki Pe Duki Ho Ya Satte Pe Satta’, ‘Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai’ and many more.

It was the renowned Bollywood music director Madan Mohan, who first recognised his singing talent and gave him a much-needed break as a playback singer with the ‘Haqeeqat’ film number. Later, Bhupinder Singh sung for most of the top music composers during the 1960s-2000s, giving many hit songs, and also played guitar and violin for many songs, besides singing in other Indian languages. After his marriage with Mitali Choudhary, a Bangladeshi singer almost 45 years ago, the singer-couple joined hands and combined voices to release a series of musical albums of ghazals and soft classical songs.