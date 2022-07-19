Villages along LAC in Ladakh to get new breed of yaks.

The Green Ambassador of the UT of Ladakh, Drikung Kyabgon Chetsang Rinpoche, has launched an initiative to save the nomadic lives and to promote sustainable development in domestic Yak preservation by purchasing male and female hybrid animals, wild Yak (Bos mutus) and domesticated Yak (Bos grunniens), from the Pangong valley and distributing them to the various valleys of the Lalok regions among the eight Gobas of the area.

The main objective of this initiative is to spread the superior genetic Wild Yak breed throughout the valley. The yak is an enormously important animal in the high-altitude region and also has a significant impact on people’s daily lives in Ladakh.

In the upcoming years, Chetsang Rinpoche also seeks to implement this breed of yak to Ladakh, which is on the opposite side of Changthan on the LAC, as well as to Sikkim and Bhutan. Additionally, he has committed to the life release of the mixed-breed Yak. Life release, often known as animal liberation, is a historic Buddhist practise of rescuing the lives of animals who were intended for slaughter.