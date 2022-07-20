5 people, including 2 children killed, 3 injured as truck overturns on car

Lucknow: In a tragic incident, at least 5 people including 2 children lost their lives and 3 others were injured as a truck overturned on their car. The accident took place on Rae Bareli-Prayagraj highway in Uttar Pradesh.

As per police, 8 members from two families were returning home after dinner. The deceased were identified as Rakesh (45), his wife Sonam (35), Ruchita (35) and her children Reyansh (6) and Raisa (9).

Also Read: IndiGo announces additional services from this Gulf country

The truck driver had fled the scene. Police has started investigation to nab the truck driver.