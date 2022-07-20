A crew member from ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ was shot and killed while on the set.

NBC and Universal Television reported that a cast member of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ was shot and killed on Tuesday, July 19, while working on the set. According to the police, the man was tragically shot while enforcing parking regulations related to the production. When the awful event occurred, he was seated in a car.

Johnny Pizarro, a Queens resident who is 31 years old, has been named as the victim. According to the authorities, Pizarro was discovered in the Greenpoint neighbourhood of Brooklyn at around 5:15 am (local time). He had multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck, according to the authorities.

Pizarro was transported to the hospital and later declared dead. So far, there is no information about suspects or a motive as the police said they were investigating.

Police reported that a short, thin male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark leggings was spotted rushing away from the scene of the shooting but no arrests have been made as of yet.

No filming was taking place at the time of the shooting, according to an NBC representative.

NBC and Universal Television said in a statement: ‘We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result.’

‘We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.,’ it added.

The television network confirmed that Pizarro was a cast member of the ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ spinoff. Dick Wolf, the franchise’s creator, is now filming the third season, which will premiere this fall.