Attack on Youth Congress activists: TVM court orders to charge EP Jayarajan

Thiruvananthapuram: The first class judicial magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram issued an order asking police to book LDF convener EP Jayarajan on Wednesday, over charges of attempting to murder Youth Congress activists inside a flight.

The court has taken the action after considering a plea of the Youth Congress activists. The petitioners alleged that EP Jayarajan, Chief Minister’s personal staff and his gunman attempted to murder the Youth Congress activists who staged a protest inside the flight. With this, the court asked the police to book Jayarajan and others over charges including an attempt to murder and conspiracy.

Earlier on Monday, IndiGo had banned EP Jayarajan and two Youth Congress workers from travelling in their flights for three weeks over their unruly act inside the aircraft when Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was on board.