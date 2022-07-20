BCCI announces schedule of India Vs Zimbabwe

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule of Team India’s tour to Zimbabwe. Team India will travel to Zimbabwe for the first time in six years for a three-match ODI series. Team India will play 3 ODIs in the African country.

The three ODIs will be played on August 18, 20 and 22 in Harare.The series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League is a 13-team competition serving as the main route for direct qualification for the 50-over World Cup to be staged in India next year.