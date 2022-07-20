Bengal coal smuggling case; CBI files chargesheet against 41 accused

In connection with a coal smuggling case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against 41 people before a special court in Asansol, West Bengal. Anup Majhi, the main accused in the investigation, and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra are on the list.

In September 2020, a case was filed stating that officials of the ECL and members of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the railway department, and unknown third parties had fraudulently taken coal from the coal deposits of the leasehold lands covered by the ECL. Additionally, it was claimed that they had taken coal for supply and sale from the coal stock that was stored at the rail sidings.

Additionally, it was alleged that the defendant had received monetary bribes from a private individual to transport coal.