Can you have milk after eating fish? Explains doctor.

Milk and fish together

While some food pairings may sound tasty, their composition may reveal that they are not necessarily good for the body. Every coin has two sides, and the reality about these culinary pairings is no different. We’ll discuss about one such milk and fish pairing today. Most of us recall the warnings from our grandmothers not to combine fish and milk since doing so could result in serious skin conditions. So, is combining fish and milk good for you or terrible for you? Let’s discover the truth.

Expert opinion

In a recent Instagram post, Dr. Siddhant Bhargava stated that there is no proof, from a scientific standpoint, that consuming milk while eating fish is bad for the body and skin. As per some schools of thought, this combination can be harmful only if you are allergic to either of the products.

What does Ayurveda say?

Both products are incompatible according to Ayurveda since their effects on the body are diametrically opposed. The combination of milk’s cooling and fish’s heating effects may result in an imbalance that can cause the body’s chemical composition to shift.

Nutritional benefits of milk and fish

Dairy and fish are both foods that have excellent nutrient values when viewed alone, which is why many cultures use the two together to hasten healing. Dr. Siddhant also notes that curd is a common ingredient in many fish dishes (which is made with milk). As per other schools of thought, while both items are a rich sources of protein, individually, their composition is very different from each other, therefore, they need different digestive juices to digest. The imbalance can wreak havoc on the digestive system, which can alter the chemical reaction in the body and further weaken your immune system.

Last words

Scientifically speaking, the mixture is not at all hazardous. However, it could make us uncomfortable if we consider the Ayurvedic concept. There is disagreement over the facts, despite the fact that many civilizations employ this combination to treat patients and prevent various chronic ailments. In a nutshell, those with compromised immune systems may experience problems with the combination. As a result, it is wise to consult a licenced medical professional before making any dietary modifications and to refrain from mindlessly believing a superstition or myth.