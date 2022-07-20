Cartoons like ‘Powerpuff Girls’ and ‘Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends’ to get an animated remake.

The creators of two well-known Cartoon Network programmes, ‘Powerpuff Girls’ and ‘Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends,’ are working on new iterations of their respective programmes. Reboots of both programmes are reportedly in the works at Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Both programmes were created by Craig McCracken, who started his animation career in 1992 at Hanna-Barbera Cartoons. McCracken is affiliated with the two projects. Sam Register, president of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, stated in a statement that Craig’s return to Hanna-Barbera was a chance that could not be missed.

The second animated remake of McCracken’s original series, which ran from 1998 to 2005, will be called ‘Powerpuff Girls.’ The first, which aired on Cartoon Network from 2016 until 2019, was created without his involvement. The CW also developed a live-action version of the story with the three heroes as young adults but didn’t take the show to series.

The new ‘Powerpuff Girls’ will, like the original, centre on Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, three superheroes whose goals in life rotate between attending school, battling crime, dominating at hopscotch, and rescuing the world before it’s time for bed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends’ will be recast as a preschool series with a new cast of imaginative playmates who are just as fun as Bloo, Eduardo, and the rest of the original group.