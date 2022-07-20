Citroen C3 launched in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: France based automobile manufacturer, Citroen launched its Citroen C3 in India. The new car is priced at Rs. 5.70 lakh. It is the French carmaker’s second launch in the Indian market. The pre-bookings had already began on July 1.

Price;

1.2 petrol Live Rs 5.70 lakh

1.2 petrol Feel Rs 6.62 lakh

1.2 petrol Feel Vibe Pack Rs 6.77 lakh

1.2 petrol Feel Dual Tone Rs 6.77 lakh

1.2 petrol Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 6.92 lakh

1.2 Turbo Feel Dual Tone Vibe Pack Rs 8.05 lakh

The C3 comes with a 2540 mm wheelbase and a 315-litre boot space. The car features a digital instrument cluster, 10 inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a flat bottom steering wheel with steering mounted controls, vertical AC vents and a host of other driver and passenger comforts. Safety features include two airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD as standard.

The new car is offered in two petrol engines. The 1.2 liter petrol engine generates 81 hp power while the 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine produces 110 hp power and 190 Nm torque. The engines are mated to 5 speed manual and 6 speed manual gearbox options. The turbo petrol variant can go from 0-100 kmph in 10 seconds. As for fuel efficiency, the 1.2-litre NA motor returns 19.8 kmpl, while the turbo petrol option offers 19.4 kmpl.