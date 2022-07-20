Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher marginally in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures is trading marginally higher by 0.05% or Rs 23 at Rs 50,343 per 10 gram. Silver futures traded higher by 0.18% or Rs 102 at Rs 55,829 per kg.

In the international market, price of gold was flat at $1,711.00 per ounce. US gold futures fell by 0.1%to $1,708.80. Among other precious metals, silver climbed by 0.2% to $18.77 per ounce, platinum rose by 0.5% to $879.02 and palladium climbed by 1% to $1,895.17.

Also Read: Vivo launches Vivo T1x in India: Specifications and price

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold is at Rs 37,120, higher by Rs Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4640, up by Rs 10.