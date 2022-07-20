Dizo launches Dizo Wireless Active Neckband and Dizo Watch D Sharp in India: Details

Mumbai: Smartwacth brand, Dizo has launched its Dizo Wireless Active Neckband and Dizo Watch D Sharp in India. Both the devices will be available for purchase on Dizo website and Flipkart.

The Dizo Wireless Active Neckband is priced at Rs. 1,499. It will be sold at an introductory price of Rs. 1,199. It is available in Classic Black, Indigo Blue, and Meteor Grey colours from July 28.

The Dizo Watch D Sharp is priced at Rs. 3,499 and will be sold for Rs. 2,999. The smartwatch will be available in Classic Black, Deep Blue, and Silver Grey colours from July 29.

Dizo Wireless Active Neckband specifications: The Dizo Wireless Active Neckband features 11.2mm PU+PEEK diaphragm drivers and is also equipped with environmental noise cancellation. It features smart controls to pause/play music, reject calls, switch to game mode etc. The buds can be clipped together to power off and calls can be answered by separating the buds. The Dizo Wireless Active comes with a game mode and supports Bluetooth v5.3. The neckband packs a 150mAh battery and offer a playback time of up to 23 hours and up to 3 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging.

Dizo Watch D Sharp specifications: The new smartwatch sports a 1.75-inch rectangular display with 320 x 390 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 550 nits. It supports over 150 watch faces and features over 110 sports modes including horse riding, high jump, long jump, variety of dance forms, Tai Chi, martial arts, and trampoline. The wearable also houses several health monitoring features including SpO2, sleep tracker, menstrual period tracker, and water drink reminder among others. It packs a 300mAh battery and supports magnetic suction charging.