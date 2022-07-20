How to prepare ice cream without sugar using practically all summer fruits.

Make practically all summer fruits into no-sugar-added ice creams.

Ice cream is that creamy, delicious seduction that fills your soul and makes your heart feel terrible for indulging in the caloric treat. Unrestricted eating calls for a soul-chilling treat, so it makes sense, but is ruining your entire diet plan for one bite of vanilla ice cream worth it? 100 grammes of vanilla ice cream can contain up to 207 calories.

It’s time to stop buying and indulging in sugary, emulsifier-rich ice creams and switch to homemade versions created with the sweetness of fresh fruits without sacrificing your health if you’re also guilty of doing so. Here are some delicious homemade ice creams made with almost every fruit.

Mango Ice cream

Do you enjoy eating mango ice cream? Then attempt to make this simple and fast ice cream using the beneficial mango pulp. Start by heating 1 litre of full-fat milk over a medium flame. Stir frequently to prevent the milk from burning. Wash, chop, and combine sweet, ripe mangoes into a smooth mixture in the meantime, and store it in the refrigerator. Once the milk has been cut in half, whisk it thoroughly before adding the cardamom powder, almonds, saffron threads, and fresh low-fat cream. Allow the mixture to thicken. Extinguish the flame and let it cool. Mix the cold mango pulp with the creamy milk mixture when both are at normal room temperature. Whisk and freeze for 8 hours and enjoy!

Muskmelon Ice cream

This guilt-free delight, whether you refer to it as sorbet or ice cream, will brighten your day with its sweet flavour and creamy texture. Add 1 cup of Greek yoghurt, 2 cups of chilled low-fat cream, 2 cups of fresh muskmelon puree, a pinch of cinnamon, and vanilla extract to the mixture. Use a hand blender to whip the mixture until stiff peaks form. Refrigerate after transferring to an ice cream container. Take it out, stir in the dry fruits, roasted almonds, and melon seeds, and then put it in the freezer for 5 to 6 hours. Offer cold.

?Jamun Ice cream

Take 2 cups of jamun and remove the seeds before making the ice cream/sorbet, which is really healthy and delicious. Make the pulp in a blender, then flavour it with 1 teaspoon stevia and 1 teaspoon of fennel seed powder. Prepare a thick paste, then set it aside. During this time, combine 2 cups of chilled low-fat cream, 12 cup of Greek yoghurt, and 12 teaspoon of stevia. Using a hand mixer, create soft peaks (optional). Then, after thoroughly whisking in the jamun paste, pour the mixture into the ice cream moulds or other container. Enjoy with some nuts and dry fruits after freezing.

Ice cream with mixed berries

To start making this delicious ice cream, heat 1 litre of milk over a medium flame while swirling frequently to prevent the milk from sticking to the pan’s bottom. While you wait, put the dried berries in a bowl with little warm water and stir to fluff them up. Next, add some raw honey to taste and process the berries into a thick paste. After the milk has been cut in half, thicken it with low-fat cream and cardamom powder, turn off the heat, and let it cool. The berry mixture should then be added and whisked until thick and creamy. Place in a basin and freeze for eight hours. Transfer to a bowl and freeze it for 8 hours. Garnish the way you like and enjoy!

Peanut and banana ice cream

This easy ice cream is made by mashing three bananas, adding one-half cup of peanut butter, and two cups of chilled Greek yoghurt. When it becomes smooth and frothy, add the vanilla essence and whisk it thoroughly. Place in a container, freeze for 5-7 hours, and then consume. Dry fruits, toasted almonds, and peanuts are other options. In fact, you can add some honey or stevia to make it sweeter.