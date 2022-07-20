Indian athletes finish the WSPS WC 2022 in Munich with 10 medals, including two golds on the last day.

The Indian team finished with a total of 10 medals in the World Shooting Para Sports World Cup 2022 in Munich after winning two additional gold medals on the last day. Singhraj Adhana won a gold medal in the P4 Mixed 50m SH1 event on the final day. Along with Manish Narwal and Deepender, he won the gold medal in the P4 Mixed Team 50m SH1 competition. He has four medals from the competition. ‘2022, World Shooting Para Sports World Cup, Munich Update Day 5, two more golds for India 1. @AdhanaSinghraj (#TOPSAthlete) – P4 Mixed 50m SH1 2. @AdhanaSinghraj, @manishnarwal02 (#TOPSAthlete), #Deepender – P4 Mixed Team 50m SH1. 4 medals for Singhraj so far,’ tweeted SAI Media.

India completes its tournament run with 10 medals in all, including six golds, three silvers, and one bronze. ‘In this World Cup Well Done Champs, India took home a total of nine medals—six gold, three silver, and one bronze. Proud of You All,’ SAI Media stated in a subsequent tweet. On Day 4 on Monday, the Indian team added two more silver medals. In the P5 Mixed Team 10m SH1 event, where he competed with Deepender Singh and Anurodh, Rahul Jakhar won his third medal of the competition.

Deepender won silver in the P5 Mixed 10m SH1 competition as well.

2022 World Shooting Para Sports World Cup, Munich Update Day 4, 2 more Silver for India. Deepender, Rahul & Anurodh – P5 Mixed Team 10m SH1 2. Deepender Singh – P5 Mixed 10m SH1 A special mention for Rahul Jakhar as this marks his 3rd medal so far,” tweeted SAI Media. Earlier on Sunday, India had won two medals, one gold and one bronze.

Manish Narwal, Singhraj Adhana and Nihal Singh captured gold in P1 Men`s 10m Team SH1 event while Nisha Kanwar bagged bronze in P2 Women`s 10m SH1 event. July 17: 2022 World #Shooting Para Sports World Cup, Munich Day Update 2 more medals for India Gold medal 1. @manishnarwal02 (TOPS athlete), @AdhanaSinghraj (TOPS Athlete), #NihalSingh – P1 Men`s 10m Team SH1 Bronze medal 1. #NishaKanwar – P2 Women`s 10m SH1, tweeted SAI Media.

Earlier on July 16, the Tokyo Paralympian duo of Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis won their second gold of the season, earlier winning it at Chateauroux WSPS 2022. They won the medal at P6 Mixed Team 10m Pistol SH1 event.”July 16: 2nd consecutive gold for Manish/ Rubina this season Duo of Tokyo Paralympians @manishnarwal02 & #RubinaFrancis win GOLD in P6 Mixed Team 10m Pistol SH1 event at the ongoing 2022 WSPS World Cup, Munich Duo had earlier also won at #Chateauroux2022 Absolutely brilliant,” tweeted SAI Media. The Indian contingent began its campaign at the 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup with a bang, securing three medals on Day one, with two of them being gold and one silver.

Rahul Jakhar secured a gold medal in the P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 event. Singhraj also got a silver at the same event. During the team event of P3 Mixed 25m Pistol Team SH1, the Indian trio of Jakhar, Singhraj and Nihal Singh secured the gold medal with 14.