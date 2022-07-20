IndiGo announces additional services from this Gulf country

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in India, IndiGo has announced that it will operate additional flight service on India-Oman route.

The air carrier will operate 4 flights a week from Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow to Muscat. It will also operate 2 flights per week from Thiruvananthapuram and Muscat.

The air carrier earlier announced service connecting Bahrain and Mumbai. The daily flight service will begin from August 1.Bahrain is the 25th international flight destination of the airline.

Flight from Mumbai, 6E 1403, will depart daily at 10:15 pm (IST) and reach Bahrain at 11:35 pm (local time). The Bahrain-Mumbai flight, 6E 1404, will operate from August 2, departing at 01:00 am (local time) and arriving in Mumbai at 07:20 am (IST).