Maruti Suzuki launches Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Features

Mumbai: India’s most popular automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki launched its new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) named Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in India. The SUV can be pre-booked by paying Rs 11,000.

The new SUV features largest panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ventilated seats, a 9-inch infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and many others. Safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree-parking camera, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and many others.

The new SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre intelligent hybrid engine working with an all-wheel-drive system. Maruti Suzuki says the car has the following fuel-efficiency in different trims.

In Intelligent Electric Hybrid: 27.97 (e-CVT)

Progressive Smart Hybrid: 21.11 (MT), 20.58 (AT), 19.38 (ALLGRIP MT).