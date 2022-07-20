‘Marvel might not be director friendly,’ says Ethan Hawke.

Ethan Hawke, a well-known Hollywood actor, recently discussed his experience filming a ‘Marvel’ web series, saying that ‘Marvel is incredibly actor friendly, but might not be director friendly.’ In the Disney+ Hotstar action series ‘Moon Knight,’ Hawke, 51, recently became a part of the ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe,’ playing Arthur Harrow, a villain, opposite Oscar Issac.

According to Variety, the ‘Sinister’ actor discussed his personal experience working with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an interview with an American outlet, saying, ‘The people there [at Marvel] are very actor-friendly. They may not be conducive to directors, and that may be what Scorsese and Coppola are referring to. However, they adore actors.’

The actor from ’24 Hours to Live’ previously made fun of critics for referring to comic book movies as ‘art cinemas.’ ‘I believe Robert Downey Jr. and Kevin Feige had a terrific relationship, and Kevin Feige recognised how important Downey’s drive was to the outcome. Audiences enjoy watching actors who are enthusiastic about their roles.’

‘Feige is very respectful of the process because they are aware of the algorithm there. I thought Oscar’s performance in ‘Moon Knight’ was its strongest point. It’s an outrageous performance that also happens to have a huge budget.’ Hawke added.

When questioned by the American media, will Hawke continue to collaborate with ‘Marvel’? He declared, ‘It’s forbidden for me to discuss it. Although I was had to sign an NDA before dealing with them, I’m not looking for a long-term relationship. I defended myself since I had no idea what that would entail. I merely wanted to experience that sandbox. Why are we going to sit there and tell the young folks it’s bad when that is what they are watching?’ According to Variety.

‘Moon Knight’ is presently available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.