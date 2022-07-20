NIA raids 3 Andhra locations in Chhattisgarh Naxal encounter case

In the investigation of the encounter between Naxals and security personnel in Chattisgarh last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at three places in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Two locations in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijaywada district and one in the Prakasham district were searched.

Digital devices and incriminating materials, including posters, banners, pamphlets, handwritten journals, and Naxal literature, were reportedly seized by the anti-terror agency during searches. Six Naxals and one civilian were killed in the encounter case, and handwritten diaries of Akkiraju Haragopal, alias RK, a member of the Naxals’ Central Committee, as well as weapons and ammunition were found.

The case was re-registered by the NIA on March 18 last year after being first lodged at the Nagarnar police station in Chhattisgarh.