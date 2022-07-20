Prepared for more Spider-Man? The expanded version of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will be seen in theatres in India.

There is nothing like too much ‘Spider-Man’. Yes, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ gave fans three Spider-Mans for the price of one, but fans demanded more, so a longer version of the Tom Holland-led film is now available in theatres throughout the world, including India. The country will see the release of ‘The More Fun Stuff Version’ on September 2, according to the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise’s official Twitter account. ‘Soon, a cinema near you will be swinging! ‘Save the date and take a look at the global releases for #SpiderManNoWayHome – The More Fun Stuff Version! ‘says the tweet from @SpiderManMovie announcing the release dates.

No Way Home, the latest film by Jon Watts, was about the multiverse. After the events of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home,’ in which Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck or Mysterio revealed Spidey’s identity, Peter Parker, and also accused him of murdering him. Peter sought the assistance of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Master of Mystic Arts, to undo the harm as a result of the ensuing upheaval in his life. Supervillains who battled both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men as well as the Spider-Men themselves crossed over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Strange cast a spell that went wrong.

Before sending the supervillains to their planet and their — typically fatal — destinies, Peter Parker made the decision to aid in their rehabilitation. In the movie’s last act, he faced up against the supervillains with the help of the other two Spider-Men.

It should come as no surprise that the movie became the largest box office success ever during the pandemic. At the time of writing, $1.9 billion has been collected. The theatrical release date of extended cuts, which typically takes place years after the film’s initial release, demonstrates Sony’s desire to extract more money from the movie.

Wion’s Zeba Khan wrote in her review of the film, ‘A cinematic experience in every right, director Jon Watts’ Spider-Man film is one you’ll not forget in a long time. It has all the ingredients it takes to make a commercial film – action, VFX, all the supervillains that each Spider-Man faced, Doctor Strange who does his magic, Spidey-MJ love angle and so much more that will not let you slip through the film even for a second.’