DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Retail price of tomato declines in the country

Jul 20, 2022, 08:30 pm IST

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry revealed that the all-India retail price of tomato has declined by 29%. The data also revealed that the  retail price of onion is largely under control at 9%. The ministry updated that the  intervention of union government has helped to cool off prices of onion and tomato.

Also Read: iQoo launches two new smartphones 

The ministry updated that the union government has built up a reserve stock of 2.50 lakh tons of onion in current year. This is the  highest ever onion buffer stock procured. Country witnessed a record production of over 317 lakh tons of onions this year.

Tags
shortlink
Jul 20, 2022, 08:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button