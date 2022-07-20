Retail price of tomato declines in the country

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry revealed that the all-India retail price of tomato has declined by 29%. The data also revealed that the retail price of onion is largely under control at 9%. The ministry updated that the intervention of union government has helped to cool off prices of onion and tomato.

The ministry updated that the union government has built up a reserve stock of 2.50 lakh tons of onion in current year. This is the highest ever onion buffer stock procured. Country witnessed a record production of over 317 lakh tons of onions this year.