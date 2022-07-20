Sprinter Shelly Ann-Fraser-Pryce enters the women’s 200-meter final at the world championships.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce breezed into the women’s 200m final on Tuesday at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, keeping her pursuit of a sprint double on track. Fraser-Pryce, who had just won a record-breaking sixth world 100-meter championship, finished ahead of American Abby Steiner by timing a season’s best of 21.83 seconds in the third of three semi-finals.

The 35-year-old, who won the 200-meter world championship in 2013, will be joined in the final on Thursday by her two compatriots, who on Sunday helped Jamaica pull off an unprecedented clean sweep of the 100-meter podium.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, a four-time Olympic sprint winner, and Shericka Jackson, who holds the fastest time this year at 21.55 seconds and finished second in the 200-meter global championships in 2015, are still vying for their first solo world crowns. Jackson won her semi-final in an impressive 21.67sec, while Thompson-Herah went through as one of the two fastest outside the two automatic qualifiers from each of the three semis.

The defending world 200-meter champion from Britain, Dina Asher-Smith, who finished fourth in the 100-meter race, American Tamara Clark, Nigerian Aminatou Seyni, and Swiss athlete Mujinga Kambundji will compete with the three Jamaicans and Steiner in the final.

Beatrice Masilingi, a 16-year-old from Namibia who placed sixth in the Olympic final in Tokyo, struggled with an injury and came in last in her semifinal.