Taipei Open 2022: India’s Parupalli Kashyap, Mithun Manjunath enters second round

Taipei: in badminton, India’s Parupalli Kashyap and Mithun Manjunath entered the second round of men’s singles at the Taipei Open 2022. Parupalli Kashyap defeated Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei by ‘24-22, 21-10’.

In another match, Mithun Manjunath defeated Kim Bruun of Denmark by ‘21-17, 21-15’.

Meanwhile, in women’s singles category, India’s Malvika Bansod crashed out of the competition in the first round after losing to Liang Ting Yu of Chinese Taipei. Malvika Bansod lost to Yu by ‘10-21, 21-15, 21-14’.

Earlier India’s mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar entered the pre-quarter finals.. The Indian duo defeated Svetlana Zilberman and Misha Zilberman of Israel. The world number 47 Indian duo beat the world number 95 Israeli pair by ‘21-15, 21-8’ in just 26 minutes.