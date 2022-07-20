Taipei Open 2022: India’s Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar enters pre-quarter finals

Taipei: In badminton, India’s mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar entered the pre-quarter finals of the Taipei Open Super 300 tournament. The Indian duo defeated Svetlana Zilberman and Misha Zilberman of Israel. The world number 47 Indian duo beat the world number 95 Israeli pair by ‘21-15, 21-8’ in just 26 minutes.

Meanwhile, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, was pulled out of the event. India’s S Sankar Muthuswamy Subramanian and Keyura Mopati had lost qualifying rounds. Subramanian lost to Jhuo-Fu Liao of Chinese Taipei by’ 17-21, 23-21, 17-21’. Keyura Mopati lost to Indonesia’s Koman Ayu Cahya Dewi by ‘ 13-21, 14-21’.