Trailer for ‘Halloween Ends’ shows Laurie Strode battling Michael Myers for the last time.

First trailer for ‘Halloween Ends’ is out. Halloween Ends, the third movie in the current series and the 13th instalment in the venerable horror slasher film franchise, continues the tale of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her fight for survival against Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle), the eponymous serial killer who has been on the prowl for her for decades. Myers is an almost unstoppable supernatural power, as the previous film made very evident. Despite being stabbed and even shot numerous times, he keeps coming back to life like a masked creature from your worst nightmares.

Directed by David Gordon Green and written by Green, Danny McBride, Paul Brad Logan, and Chris Bernier, ‘Halloween Ends’ promises to conclude the story of Laurie and Michael. It takes up the story soon after the tragic events of ‘Halloween Kills’. In the last film, Judy Greer’s Karen Nelson, the daughter of Laurie, died at the hands of Myers as Laurie watched helplessly.

The ‘Halloween Ends’ trailer shows Myers wrecking havoc on Haddonfield once more, and once again he picks Halloween Night to carry out his nefarious deeds — of course, to justify the film’s title. He is scavenging for victims while on the prowl. But Laurie does cross his path, and it is shown that she is battling the Shape for her life.

The most recent narrative arc started with the 2018 picture ‘Halloween,’ which was a direct sequel to the first ‘Halloween’ from 1978 and disregarded all preceding movies. The town came together to fight Myers in the Halloween Kills of 2021, but even that was insufficient. Let’s hope that Laurie can put an end to Michael Myers’ danger in ‘Halloween Ends.’

Release date for ‘Halloween Ends’ is October 14, 2022.