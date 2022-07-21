‘An An’ world’s oldest giant male panda passed away at the age of 35.

According to the Hong Kong amusement park where he lived, An An, the oldest male giant panda under human care, passed away on Thursday, July 21. He was 35 years old. His health had steadily declined over the preceding two weeks, and he had stopped eating. In terms of human years, he is 105 years old. Since 1999, An An has worked at the marine and wildlife centre Ocean Park. ‘Ocean Park is very grieved to announce the loss of An An,’ the facility stated in a statement, according to Reuters.

The park went on to say that An An became a crucial member of the family. He also formed close relationships with both visitors and locals. An An was kept away from visitors due to his health deteriorating and he began experiencing high blood pressure, a disease typical of senior pandas.

The Chinese government gave the world’s giant panda, Jia Jia, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 38, and An An as gifts. Both the panda’s care allowed Ocean Park to establish itself as a key hub for panda conservation as per the park, which expressed its gratitude for the chance it got.

The two gigantic pandas, Ying Ying and Le Le, as well as other creatures like penguins, dolphins, and walruses, are not currently included in the park’s animal collection.

China granted Le Le (a male) and Ying Ying citizenship in 2007. (female). The couple has been waiting to give birth at the park, but so far they haven’t.

A kind of bear called a giant panda typically lives up to 30 years in captivity.