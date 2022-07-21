Bail granted to 7 who detained for forcing Kerala NEET aspirants to remove their underwear.

Today, bail was granted to all seven accused who were arrested after being accused of asking students to remove their innerwear before to taking the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Kerala’s Kollam.

Five of the seven, including two college staff members, were taken into custody on Tuesday. This morning, the others were detained. Last Sunday, parents of girl students reported to the police that their daughters had been forced to take off some of their innerwear in order to take the exam.

Although the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) dress code does not call for the removal of innerwear, the complainant claimed that the students had been ‘mentally tortured.’ At least 90% of the students, according to the girl’s father, were removed their innerwear prior to the exam and to place them in a store room.