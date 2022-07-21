BMW launches BMW 530i 50 Jahre M Edition in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, BMW launched BMW 530i 50 Jahre M Edition in India. The new car was launched to commemorate 50 years of its M brand. The new car is priced at Rs 67.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Jahre edition is offered in limited numbers and is one of 10 special edition M and M Sport models set to launch in India this year.

The car is powered by 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The engine churns out 248 bhp and 350 Nm. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The car is exclusively available in four BMW Individual paint shades – Tanzanite Blue, Carbon Black, Bernina Grey Amber and Mineral White. It features a two-part panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, electrically-adjustable front seats, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and infotainment system, Harmon Kardon sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and two 10.25-inch screens for rear passengers.