Breaking News -‘Historic victory’: Draupadi Murmu becomes the new President of India

Draupadi Murmu, an NDA candidate, has been elected as the country’s 15th President. After counting MP votes, Murmu has more than twice the number of votes as the opposing candidate. Murmu became the country’s first tribal woman to hold the country’s highest constitutional post, making history. Voting began at 11 a.m.

Murmu has had a clear majority since the beginning. ‘The country will make history’. The name of the 15th President will be officially announced soon. Draupadi Murmu, the daughter of an ordinary Odisha family, will be elected President, according to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Meanwhile, Ram Nath Kovind will step down as President on July 24. Then, on July 25, Draupadi Murmu will be sworn -in as the country’s President. The counting of votes is now in the final stage. Meanwhile, celebrations have started in NDA’s Draupadi Murmu’s native village.