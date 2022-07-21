Consumption of processed meat increases colon cancer risk; Here’s why

The French Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health and Safety (ANSES) has proven that the use of nitrates in processed meat products like ham and sausage increases the risk of colon cancer.

Nitrates and nitrites are forms of salt, which are added to increase the shelf life, flavour and pink colour of processed and cured meats.

The World Health Organization classed processed beef as carcinogenic in 2015 because curing, whether done by smoking, adding nitrates or nitrites or both, might result in the creation of compounds that may cause cancer.

According to the ANSES, there is a connection between these chemicals and the risk of colon cancer, commonly referred to as bowel cancer. It said, ‘more than half of exposure to nitrites comes from the consumption of charcuterie, because of the additives used in preparing it’.

A branch of cookery specialised in prepared meat products, such as bacon, ham, sausage, and terrines is known as charcuterie in French. The French health authorities suggest people minimise their intake of nitrates and nitrites and also limit their consumption of charcuterie to 150 grams per week’ and ‘eat a varied and balanced diet, with at least five portions of fruit and vegetables per day’.

The risk of colorectal cancer in the population increases, per ANSES, with increasing exposure to nitrites and nitrates. The findings also confirmed, ‘the existence of an association between the risk of colorectal cancer and exposure to nitrites and/or nitrates, whether ingested through the consumption of processed meat or drinking water’.