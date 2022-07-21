Dell launches new laptop in India: Details

Mumbai: American technology company that develops, sells, repairs, and supports computers and related products and services, Dell has launched its new laptop named ‘Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320’ in India. The new laptop is priced at Rs. 1,59,990 for the ADL-P Ci5-1240P 12 Core model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant and the ADL-P Ci7-1260P 12 Core model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variant will cost Rs. 1,79,990. The new laptop will be available to purchase on Amazon and Dell India website from July 23.

The new laptop features a 13-inch UHD+ display and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 per cent. It is powered by Intel’s 12th Gen Core-i7 1260P processor, with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal SSD storage. It features express charge, eye-safe technology, capacitive touch function row, a zero-lattice keyboard and an improved quad speaker design.