Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: 2 expats wins $1 million each

Dubai: 2 expats win $1 million each in the latest Dubai Duty Free draw. An Indian expat named as Rehoboth Daniel won the fortune with ticket number 1002. Rehoboth Daniel is the 194th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Mohammed Karaman, a Syrian national based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia won the $1 Million in Millennium Millionaire Series 395 with ticket no. 4789. Karaman is the 8th Syrian national to win the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1989.

Rashed Al Shemeili, a UAE national won a Mercedes Benz AMG GT 43 (Graphite Grey Metallic) in the Finest Surprise Luxury Car draw in Series 1810 with ticket no. 0465, which he purchased online on 25 June 2022.

Sanjeev Sharma, a 41-year-old Indian national living in Dubai won a BMW F 850 GS motorbike with his ticket no. 0668 in Finest Surprise Series 505. Arjun Singh, a 35-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Harley-Davidson Sportster S in Finest Surprise Series 506 with ticket no. 0809.