EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in May

New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added 16.82 lakh net subscribers in May this year. The provisional payroll data released by EPFO has revealed this. As per the data, there is an an increase of 7.62 lakh net subscribers in May, 2022 as compared to the net subscription in the month of May last year.

Most number of new subscriptions come from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi. Of the total 16.82 lakh net subscribers added during the month, around 9.60 lakh new members have been covered under EPF & MP Act, 1952 for the first time.

Age-wise comparison of payroll data showed that the age group of 22-25 years has been on the forefront by registering the highest number of net enrolments, with 4.33 lakh additions during May 2022.

EPFO is the country’s principal organization responsible for providing social security benefits to the organized/semi-organized sector workforce covered under the EPF & MP Act, purview, 1952. The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, as the updation of employee records is a continuous process. The previous data hence gets updated every month.