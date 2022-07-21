For the DC sequel, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ Jason Momoa receives a sizable pay increase.

Jason Momoa will reportedly receive a significant pay increase to play the DC superhero Arthur Curry of Aquaman in the sequel. Arthur Curry is a half-human, half-Atlantean. According to a Variety source, Momoa will make $15 million for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ a 100% increase over ‘Aquaman,’ which the Hawaiian actor received $7.5 million for in 2018. The narrative of the DC superhero who was born of the Atlantean queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) and human lighthouse keeper Thomas Curry is continued in ‘The Lost Kingdom,’ which reunites director James Wan with his cast (Temuera Morrison).

In the first movie, which was written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Will Beall, Patrick Wilson’s Orm Marius, also known as Oceanmaster, competed against Aquaman for sovereignty of the realm of Atlantis. Assisting him was his love interest and warrior Amber Heard’s Mera, the princess of another underwater kingdom Xebel, ruled by King Nereus (Dolph Lundgren), who will also come back.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also served as one of the film’s antagonists. He portrayed David Kane, also known as Black Manta, a mercenary and pirate who used his extensive technical skills to develop a special outfit that allowed him to fire devastating beams from his helmet. Despite being vanquished, he would come back in the follow-up. Kidman, Morrison, and Willem Dafoe will all make a comeback.

The first ‘Aquaman’ was a great financial hit and holds the record for highest-grossing DC film of all time. Globally, it brought in $1.15 billion. The reviews weren’t as favourable from the critics. On the review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, it received a score of 65%. According to the general opinion among reviewers, ‘Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun.’