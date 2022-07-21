Fraudster dressed as elderly robs bank in US; cops launch manhunt

The FBI is looking for a man who disguised himself as an elderly lady in order to rob a bank in Georgia. The unidentified robber pulled off the heist while wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex gloves, a white wig, and a dark face mask or neck ‘gator’. The suspect is described as a Black man, about 6 feet tall and slim, by CBS46 news TV.

The incident happened on Monday in Henry County, southeast of Atlanta, according to police. The man in disguise arrived at Chase Bank in McDonough armed with a gun and carrying a pink bag. He then allegedly gave a note demanding money to a member of staff, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing police. After accepting the money, the man fled in a small white SUV, which police believe was a recent Lexus model. A tag could not be found.

McDonough Police Department shared photos of the disguised accused on Facebook. ‘ Based on CCTV recordings and photos taken inside the bank, the department was able to confirm that the suspect was wearing a floral dress, a wig, and a black mask,’ the department wrote. The Facebook post, which included photos of the accused, drew a flurry of reactions on social media, with some even praising him for pulling off the heist on his own.

‘The amusing part is that no one saw his unusual getup as ‘ODD’ in any way. Just another day in Atlanta,’ wrote another. ‘ Now you know…’ said another user. ‘ I would have pressed the panic button before she/he got to the counter. Hoping they find this man real soon,’ said the third user. ‘He’ll do it again and become more aggressive’.